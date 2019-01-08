Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fund for French boxer who punched officers raises money, ire

January 8, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French government ministers have criticized a public fundraising drive for a former boxing champion who was seen on video appearing to punch police officers during the most recent yellow vest protests in Paris.

Online platform Leetchi said Tuesday that donors pledged over 100,000 euros ($115,000) to support Christophe Dettinger and the money would be used to pay legal fees.

Leetchi later closed the fund after prominent ministers in French President Emmanuel Macron’s government expressed outrage.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa told France Info radio the fundraiser was “illegal” because “it backs a criminal act, that is to say, gratuitous violence.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Dettinger was taken into custody on Monday.

A parallel fund was launched to support injured police officers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane