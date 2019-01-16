Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Funk’s 25 points helps send Army past Colgate 91-81

January 16, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tommy Funk scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Army beat Colgate 91-81 on Wednesday night.

Funk’s 3-pointer with 14:17 left broke a 54-all tie to start a 14-0 run and Army led by double digits for most of the remainder.

Funk’s previous career high of 24 was also against the Raiders which he set on Feb. 21, 2018. Jordan Fox added 15 points, Lonnie Grayson scored 12 and John Emezie 10. Army (8-10, 3-2 Patriot League) finished 31 of 52 from the field (59 percent) including 12 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Knights now have won three of their last four.

The Raiders (10-8, 3-2) have lost four of their last six contests. Jordan Burns led Colgate with 22 points and distributed eight assists, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 17 and Will Rayman 15. Colgate made 13 of 27 from 3-point range but were just 4 of 7 from the foul line.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers