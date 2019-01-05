Furman downs The Citadel 101-85 on Rafferty’s career night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Matt Rafferty scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Furman beat The Citadel 101-85 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their third straight loss.

Clay Mounce scored 15 points with 13 boards and Jordan Lyons scored 17 with three of Furman’s 13 3-pointers. The Paladins (14-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) outscored the Bulldogs 48-34 in the paint, outrebounded them 53-28, and scored 25 second-chance points off of 20 offensive boards. Noah Gurley added 15 points with eight rebounds and Alex Hunter had 13 points.

Lew Stallworth scored 23 points and Alex Reed added 20 points with four 3s for the Bulldogs (9-5, 1-2), who led 46-43 at halftime. Kaiden Rice scored 18 points with five 3s and Zane Najdawi added 11 points with 10 boards and the Bulldogs made 14 of 43 3-pointers.

Reed’s 3 tied it at 53 after 10 lead changes, but Lyons made a go-ahead layup and the Paladins pulled away to a 76-70 lead with 8:31 to play. Lyons’ 3 sparked an 18-2 run and Furman led by 20 on Tre Clark’s 3 with 3:54 left.

