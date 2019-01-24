Listen Live Sports

Furman ends brief skid with 73-58 win over Chattanooga

January 24, 2019 9:33 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 18 points, Matt Rafferty scored 15 with 11 rebounds and Furman beat Chattanooga 73-58 on Thursday night to end its two-game skid.

The Paladins never trailed.

Lyons and Rafferty each made seven field goals and Lyons was 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Alex Hunter finished with 12 points and Noah Gurley scored 10 for the Paladins (16-4, 5-3 Southern Conference).

Jerry Johnson, Jr. was the only Chattanooga (10-11, 5-3) player in double-digit scoring with 13 points. The Mocs finished 5-of 21 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Donovann Toatley’s 3 brought the Mocs within 22-17 but Furman went on a 9-2 run and led 31-19 with 4:30 before halftime. Furman led 31-23 at halftime and extended its margin to 57-43 when Lyons buried a 3 midway through the second half.

