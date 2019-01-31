Listen Live Sports

Gainbridge becomes new presenting sponsor for Indy 500

January 31, 2019 1:06 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will have a new presenting sponsor in May.

Race officials announced Thursday that Gainbridge, an online annuity and life insurance company, has agreed to a multiyear deal to sponsor IndyCar’s biggest race. Gainbridge replaces PennGrade, whose three-year deal expired in 2018.

The move comes as preparations for the 2019 season kick into high gear.

Series officials announced two weeks ago that NTT, a Japanese information technology and communications giant, would become the series’ new title sponsor. On Jan. 9, NBC announced it would carry eight of this season’s 17 races, and driver announcements have been trickling in.

IndyCar’s season opener is scheduled for March 10 in St. Petersburg. The 500 will be held May 26.

