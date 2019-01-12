Listen Live Sports

Gant leads Louisiana-Lafayette past Georgia Southern 87-85

January 12, 2019 9:03 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jakeenan Gant scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette edged Georgia Southern 87-85 on Saturday night.

Gant was 9 of 17 from the field for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt). Jerekius Davis added 17 points and Marcus Stroman and P.J. Hardy added 12 points apiece. Stroman had six boards.

Louisiana-Lafayette trailed by six early in the first half but Hardy hit a 3-pointer and Gant dunked to spark a 14-3 run that helped put the Ragin’ Cajuns on top 32-27 with 3:40 left. They led 44-35 at the break.

Davis sank a 3-pointer early in the second half to push it to 60-47 but the Eagles (10-7, 2-2) rallied to take an 80-78 lead with 1:33 to go on a Tookie Brown layup. Stroman and Gant drained four free throws and Stroman hit a layup for an 84-80 Louisiana-Lafayette lead with 28 seconds remaining.

Quan Jackson and Brown scored 21 points apiece for the Eagles. Isaiah Crawley had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

