Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gant scores 45, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Little Rock 75-61

January 5, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — JaKeenan Gant had a career-high 45 points of 15-of-21 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Little Rock 75-61 on Saturday night.

Gant was the first Ragin’ Cajuns (10-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) player to score 45 points since Bo Lamar in 1972.

Cedric Russell was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and added 11 points for ULL, which has won eight of its last 10 games. Gant was 4 of 5 from the arc and made all 11 of his free throws.

Rayjon Tucker had a career-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead the Trojans (5-10, 0-2). Tucker was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. Markquis Nowell added 14 points.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gant scored all the points in an 8-0 run that helped the Cajuns pull away late in the first half. ULL led 35-30 at halftime and, after P.J. Hardy’s 3-pointer to open the second half, the Cajuns led by no less than seven.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument