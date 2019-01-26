Listen Live Sports

Gant, Stroman each score 21, lead Louisiana past Troy, 86-81

January 26, 2019 10:42 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — JaKeenan Gant and Marcus Stroman each scored 21 points and Louisiana-Lafayette rallied late to beat Troy 86-81 in a Sun Belt battle on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns won their second straight game, the first time they have put together back-to-back wins since they beat McNeese and Southeastern Louisiana in December.

Javan Johnson made two free throws and followed them with a 3-pointer to put Troy in front, 66-62 with 8:19 left. Cedric Russell tied the game at 76-76, and after the teams traded baskets, and then Stroman put the Ragin’ Cajuns in front for good with a layup. Justin Miller and Stroman each hit two free throws down the stretch to protect the lead.

Gant was 4-for-4 from distance and grabbed 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (13-7, 4-3). Stroman dished seven assists.

Varnado finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds for Troy while Alex Hicks and Johnson each added 20 points.

