The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gardner-Webb pulls away, beats South Carolina Upstate 64-59

January 12, 2019 7:13 pm
 
BOILING SPRING, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi scored 18 points and helped Gardner-Webb pull away late in the second half to beat South Carolina Upstate 64-59 on Saturday.

Nevin Zink scored on a dunk for South Carolina Upstate to tie the game at 48 with 6:27 remaining. Efianayi scored eight points during a 15-8 surge and the Bulldogs led 63-56 with 1:20 to play. The Spartans had a turnover then missed three of their last four shots in the final minute.

Gardner-Webb (11-6, 1-1 Big South Conference) rebounded from a 72-61 loss at Campbell on Jan. 5 that broke an eight-game win streak. South Carolina Upstate (5-13, 0-3) has lost five of its last six.

Efianayi was 6 of 10 from the floor and Nate Johnson added 12 points. The duo made five of the Bulldogs’ seven 3-pointers. DJ Laster chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Zink had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Spartans.

