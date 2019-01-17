Listen Live Sports

Garza leaves US training camp due to strained quadriceps

January 17, 2019 10:45 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati defender Greg Garza has left the U.S. national team training camp because of a strained quadriceps.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday that Garza will not be replaced. The roster dropped to 27 players.

The U.S. is training in Chula Vista, California, for a pair of exhibitions under new coach Gregg Berhalter. The Americans face Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Arizona, and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

