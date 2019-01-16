Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Gase hires Gregg Williams as Jets’ defensive coordinator

January 16, 2019 3:29 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Gregg Williams has been hired as the New York Jets’ defensive coordinator, the first major staff addition by Adam Gase since he became coach.

The 60-year-old Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland’s interim coach this season after Hue Jackson was fired. At his introductory news conference Monday, the offensive-minded Gase said he was looking for a “head coach of the defense” while he focuses heavily on the other side of the ball.

Williams is a controversial figure as he was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal in New Orleans. Saints defensive players were paid bonuses for injuring opposing team players.

Williams has since worked with Tennessee, the Rams and Browns — the past two as defensive coordinator. He previously was the head coach of Buffalo for three seasons, and has also served as the defensive coordinator for the Titans, Washington and Jacksonville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

