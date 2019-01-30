Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gasperini’s 21 points lead American past Loyola (MD) 74-68

January 30, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Gasperini was 10-of-13 shooting and scored 21 points with five rebounds and four assists and American beat Loyola (MD) 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Cheikh Diallo’s jump shot with 13:21 left broke a tie at 42 and the Eagles (11-9, 5-4 Patriot League) led the rest of the way. Gasperini’s 3-point play with 3½ minutes left made it 63-52 before an 11-3 run capped by Andrew Kostecka’s three free throws brought the Greyhounds within 66-63 with 1:58 left. American made its final eight foul-shot attempts to secure the win.

The score was tied at 33-all at halftime.

Jacob Boonyasith scored 13 for American and Sa’eed Nelson scored 10 with six assists, five rebounds and matched his career-high with five steals; the third time he’s done it.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kostecka led the Greyhonds with 22 points making 11 of 12 from the foul line, KaVaughn Scott scored 13 with 11 rebounds and Chuck Champion 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.