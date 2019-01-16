Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gazprom executive to take over at Russian soccer federation

January 16, 2019 6:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state energy executive is set to take over as president of the country’s soccer federation.

The Russian Football Union says the only registered candidate for the position ahead of next month’s congress is Alexander Dyukov, who is chairman and CEO of Gazprom oil subsidiary Gazprom Neft.

Until last year, Dyukov was also president of Zenit St. Petersburg, the Russian club owned by Gazprom, overseeing a period of big spending and a UEFA Cup title in 2008.

The RFU presidency is vacant after Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko quit last month. Mutko was banned from the Olympics for life in 2017 in connection with widespread doping during his time as sports minister.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers