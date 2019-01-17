Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

GCU’s balanced offense leads to 80-46 rout of Chicago St

January 17, 2019 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson led five players in double figures with 12 points, a total of nine scored for Grand Canyon, and the Antelopes beat Chicago State 80-46 on Thursday night.

Gerard Martin, Tim Finke and Roberts Blumbergs each made 3-pointers in about a 90-second span and Grand Canyon (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) built a 24-8 lead midway through the first half. Robert Shaw’s layup reduced the deficit to 32-24 before Blumbergs responded with a dunk and the Antelopes led by double figures the rest of the way.

The final margin was GCU’s second largest of the season and biggest since an 89-47 win over Delaware State on Nov. 10.

Grand Canyon shot 29 of 56 (51.8 percent) from the floor and defensively collected 10 steals.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rob Shaw had a not so favorable double-double for Cougars (3-15, 0-3) as he finished with 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting but committed 10 of his team’s 23 turnovers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state