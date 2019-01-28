Listen Live Sports

Gee, Farrar lead Alabama State to 68-65 win over Southern

January 28, 2019 11:52 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Reginald Gee scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and AJ Farrar had a double-double to help Alabama State beat Southern 68-65 on Monday night for its fourth win in a row.

Farrar finished with 17 points, on 6-of-7 shooting, and a career-high 14 rebounds. Tobi Ewuosho added 10 points for Alabama State (8-10, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Hornets took the lead for good with a 17-3 run that made it 51-40 when Farrar made back-to-back layups to cap the spurt with 13:15 to play. Gee made a 3-pointer and hit three free throws, after being fouled on a 3-point shot, in a 46-second span during that stretch. Ewuosho made two foul shots to give Alabama State a 67-59 lead with 52 seconds left before Southern closed on a 6-1 run.

Hassan Hussein scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Aaron Ray had 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and four steals for Southern (3-18, 2-6). Sidney Umude, who came in second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, and Bryan Assie both fouled out with six points apiece.

Alabama State made 22 of 39 from the free-throw line while the Jaguars hit just 10 of 17.

