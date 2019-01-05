Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gentry scores 22, Wright State knocks off Oakland

January 5, 2019 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Cole Gentry scored 22 points and Wright State used an early 14-0 run to take command in an 89-73 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Loudon Love added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (8-9, 2-2 Horizon League), Bill Wampler also scored 19 points and Mark Hughes added 17.

Jaevin Cumberland led the Golden Griffins (7-10, 3-1) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Xavier Hill-Mais, who scored a career-high 32 last time out, added 16 points and Karmari Newman scored 13.

After Oakland opened with a 3-pointer by Hill-Mais, Wright State scored the next 14 points and did not trail again. Love scored four points in the run and Hughes had five. The Raiders led 40-29 at halftime and maintained at least a nine-point lead throughout the second half. The lead reached 23 points twice in the final three minutes.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument