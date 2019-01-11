Listen Live Sports

Georgia promotes James Coley to offensive coordinator

January 11, 2019 5:28 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — James Coley has been promoted to offensive coordinator at Georgia, taking over after Jim Chaney left for Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart made the announcement Friday. Coley served as co-offensive coordinator this past season, handling the quarterbacks while Chaney called plays and worked with the tight ends.

Coley came to Georgia with Smart in 2016 and oversaw the wide receivers for two seasons. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Miami (2013-15) and offensive coordinator at Florida State (2010-12).

