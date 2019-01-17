Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern rallies in 2nd half to defeat Troy 90-82

January 17, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tookie Brown scored 19 points, and he and Isaiah Crawley had back-to-back scores after halftime to kick off a breakaway run and Georgia Southern rallied past Troy 90-82 on Thursday night.

Georgia Southern (11-7, 3-2 Southern) trailed 44-43 at halftime, but the consecutive layups boosted the Eagles ahead 47-46. A 7-0 run — with a Simeon Carter dunk, a Calvin Wishart 3-pointer and Elijah McCadden drive — three minutes later put Georgia Southern ahead for good, 56-51, and the lead grew to as many as 13.

Crawley, McCadden and Carter each scored 10 points for Georgia Southern, which shot 70 percent from the floor in the second half. McCadden scored eight of his points after halftime, making 4 of 5 shots in the period.

Jordon Varnado scored 32 points for Troy (9-8, 2-3), matching his career best. He made 3 of 9 3-pointers and pulled down 10 rebounds.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state