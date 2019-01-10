Listen Live Sports

Georgia Southern tops ULM 79-78 with buzzer beating 3

January 10, 2019 9:27 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown scored 22 points and fed Quan Jackson for the winning 3-pointer as time expired and Georgia Southern defeated UL Monroe 79-78 on Thursday night.

After a timeout with four seconds remaining, Georgia Southern inbounded from beneath its own basket. Brown took the ball upcourt, penetrated the lane, then dished to Jackson who connected from the left corner as time ran out.

A driving layup by Brown gave the Eagles their only other lead of the second half, 75-74 with 1:15 remaining. After ULM regained the lead on a steal and layup by Daishon Smith, GSU’s Calvin Wishart tied it at 76 by making 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds remaining. Smith was fouled on the fast break and made both free throws to give ULM a 78-76 lead with 4 seconds left.

Isaiah Crawley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (10-6, 2-1 Sun Belt). Jackson scored 12 points and Brown had seven assists.

Smith scored 27 points with six rebounds and five assists for the Warhawks (9-6, 2-1), who led 41-30 at the half. Michael Ertel scored 22 points.

