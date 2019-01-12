Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia State wins sixth straight on Simonds’ buzzer-beater

January 12, 2019 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 28 points and made the game-winning layup with less than a second left and Georgia State beat UL Monroe 74-73 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

ULM rallied from 21 points down in the second half and closed to 72-71 with 15 seconds left. Daishon Smith’s layup put ULM up 73-72 with 4.6 seconds left, but Simonds hit the game-winner with 0.9 on the clock.

Devin Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Panthers (13-4, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Warhawks 34-22 in the paint and shot 45 percent.

The Panthers led 39-28 at halftime behind Simonds’ 14 points after holding the Warhawks to 24-percent shooting.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

JD Williams scored 19 points, Michael Ertel had 18 and Travis Munnings scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for ULM (9-7, 2-2), which shot 39 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris