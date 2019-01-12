Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
German scores 27, NIU uses big 2nd half to rally past Akron

January 12, 2019 6:50 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German had 27 points, seven rebounds and five 3-pointers and Northern Illinois used a big second half to rally past Akron 73-56 on Saturday.

Akron led 34-25 at halftime but NIU dominated the second half by outscoring the Zips 48-22. Akron only made four second-half field goals through the first 16 minutes, to trail 66-49 with 3:46 left, and the Huskies were shooting 75 percent at the same point.

NIU took its first lead of the second half during a 16-0 run, ending in a 56-44 lead with 7:43 to go, and the Huskies led by double figures the rest of the game.

Dante Thorpe added 15 points and Lacey James 10 for NIU (10-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference).

Akron (9-7, 1-2) was held to 34 percent shooting and Daniel Utomi and Channel Banks each had a team-high nine points. Utomi, averaging 15.7 points per game, was 3 of 12 from the field, missing all six 3-pointers.

