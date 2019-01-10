Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

German skier stripped of World Cup win for oxygen tank use

January 10, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation has disqualified Stefan Luitz from his first World Cup win for inhaling from an oxygen tank between giant slalom runs.

FIS says the German racer will lose his prize money of 45,000 Swiss francs ($46,000) and 100 World Cup points for the Dec. 2 victory in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Luitz will not be banned.

Racing at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 meters), Luitz used the oxygen before retaining his first-run lead over Marcel Hirscher. The Austrian great will be awarded the win.

FIS prohibits using supplemental oxygen even though the World Anti-Doping Agency does not.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Skiing’s governing body says its hearing panel’s decision is “not a sanction, but a consequence of the rule violation.”

Luitz and Germany’s ski federation can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia