Germany and Australia win in Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Germany teammates Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches over France on Wednesday at the Hopman Cup.

Kerber beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance with a 2-1 victory.

The French pair had earlier recorded a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3) win in doubles.

Zverev had a match point in the tiebreaker but needed the third set to get the victory.

“Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments,” Zverev said. “He’s a very tough opponent, and I think he’s going to do well in the Australian Open.”

Zverev said the mixed-team event is good preparation for Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 14.

“You want to play tough opponents, you want to play the best players before a Grand Slam,” Zverev said. “I’ve played two very good players, and I’m happy to get those matches under my belt.”

Later, Ash Barty and Matt Ebden came back to beat David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza 3-4 (3), 4-3, 4-3 (3) in mixed doubles as host Australia defeated Spain 2-1.

Barty opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, while Ferrer defeated Ebden 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Ferrer has said this year will be his last.

“I am 100 percent I will finish my career in Madrid,” Ferrer said. “I am not playing bad. The problem is that I can’t play more than two matches. My fitness is not the same, I have great pain. It’s for that my ranking is not there.”

