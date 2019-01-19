Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big day for German bobsleds, with 2 victories in Austria

January 19, 2019 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Stephanie Schneider of Germany rallied in the second heat to win a World Cup women’s bobsled race Saturday, her second victory of the season.

Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack finished their two runs in 1 minute, 46.06 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Kira Lipperheide of Germany took second in 1:46.17.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the U.S. led after the first heat but finished third. Jamanka medaled for the fifth time in as many women’s races this season. The medal was the fourth for Meyers Taylor and the third of the year for Schneider.

Later, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich improved to 5-for-5 in two-man races this season, teaming with Thorsten Margis for another victory. Germany also took second in that race, with Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer holding off the Lativan sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis and pushed by Matiss Miknis.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The wins extended Germany’s streak of victories in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races to 22, going back to last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy