Giannis sits for Bucks vs. Wizards with hip, quad injuries

January 11, 2019 6:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the Bucks’ game Friday night against the Washington Wizards because of right quadriceps soreness and a left hip contusion.

It will be the third game Antetokounmpo has missed this season. The 6-foot-11 player from Greece is averaging 26.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists and has emerged as an MVP candidate in his sixth season. The Bucks entered Friday with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He got hit a few games ago, and kind of been managing it.”

Antetokounpo played 37 minutes Wednesday night in a victory at Houston. Milwaukee is 2-0 this season when he does not play.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

