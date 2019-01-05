Listen Live Sports

Giants acquire utility player Valera from Orioles for cash

January 5, 2019 8:14 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants have acquired switch-hitting infielder and outfielder Breyvic Valera from the Baltimore Orioles for cash, adding another former Dodgers player Saturday who new San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi had in Los Angeles.

Valera batted .234 with eight RBIS while playing in 32 games between the Dodgers and Orioles last season while also playing for both clubs’ Triple-A affiliates. He was traded to Baltimore in the Manny Machado deal last July 18.

Zaidi has said he likes to find versatile players who can play multiple positions.

Valera, who turns 27 on Tuesday, played second base, third, shortstop, left field and center in 94 games between Oklahoma City and Norfolk in 2018. He batted .261 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

