Gibson, Halvorsen pace W. Carolina past The Citadel 94-82

January 12, 2019 3:34 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kameron Gibson and Matt Halvorsen each scored 16 points, Carlos Dotson grabbed 14 rebounds and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 94-82 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (5-14, 2-4 Southern Conference) built a 27-10 lead in the first 10 minutes and never trailed. Halvorsen wrapped up scoring at the end of the half with three foul shots after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt for a 47-35 lead.

Connor Kern’s 3-pointer 3½ minutes into the second half capped a 13-3 run for the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-4) to bring them within 50-48. Halvorsen’s 3 and D.J. Myers’ layup with 11:54 left capped a 13-2 for the Catamounts and they were back up 63-52.

Onno Steger scored 14 for Western Carolina and Adam Sledd and Marcus Thomas each scored 11.

Lew Stallworth scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs. Zane Najdawi added 20 points and Hayden Brown 16.

