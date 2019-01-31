Listen Live Sports

Gillespie leads 2nd-half charge, No. 24 FSU women win

January 31, 2019 9:36 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half and No. 24 Florida State held off Miami 62-58 on Thursday night.

Gillespie was just 1-of-6 shooting in the first half when the Seminoles (18-3, 6-2 ACC) trailed 22-20 after shooting just 27 percent and going 0 for 9 from the arc. Florida State rebounded to shoot 45 percent in the second half, making 4 of 7 3-point tries.

The Seminoles outscored the Hurricanes (18-5, 6-2) by 11 in the third quarter, taking the lead for good with an 11-0 run. Gillespie made three 3-pointers and scored the Seminoles’ first 13 points of the fourth quarter. Valencia Myers scored the next four and Sayawni Lassiter finished with six free throws to counter two Miami 3-pointers in the final half-minute. She had 11 points.

Mykea Gray scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points and 14 rebounds, her 17th double-double this season, for Miami, which had a four-game win streak snapped.

