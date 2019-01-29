Listen Live Sports

Goerges beats Sakkari in straight sets in St. Petersburg

January 29, 2019 6:49 am
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Julia Goerges rallied to win the final four games of the match and beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday in the first round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The fifth-seeded German trailed 5-3 in the second set before going on her run.

Goerges will play Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva in the second round.

Also, lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-1 to set up a second-round match against either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or Timea Bacsinszky.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

