Golden Knights-Blackhawks Sums

Vegas 0 2 1 1—4 Chicago 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 22 (Kahun), 4:36. 2, Chicago, Kane 25 (Gustafsson, Toews), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Lindberg, VGK, (high sticking), 14:16; Anisimov, CHI, (hooking), 16:36.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Tuch 15 (Schmidt, Pacioretty), 1:34. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 23 (Kane, Gustafsson), 7:22 (pp). 5, Vegas, Carpenter 4 (Merrill, Lindberg), 19:06. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (tripping), 2:49; Merrill, VGK, major (high sticking), 4:58; Murphy, CHI, (holding), 13:13.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Stastny 6 (Pacioretty, Tuch), 15:56. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, Vegas, Theodore 5, 1:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-10-12-1_34. Chicago 10-8-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Chicago 2 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 26-11-4 (23 shots-20 saves). Chicago, Delia 3-1-3 (33-29).

A_21,760 (19,717). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Michel Cormier.

