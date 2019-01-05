Golden Knights-Ducks Sum

|Vegas
|1
|2
|0—3
|Anaheim
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Vegas, Schmidt 4 (Hunt, Nosek), 6:52.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Sprong 5 (Mahura, Henrique), 1:57 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Rowney 3 (Lindholm, Gibbons), 2:15. 4, Vegas, Nosek 5 (McNabb), 10:15. 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 11 (Stastny, Tuch), 10:46.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 17-17-8_42. Anaheim 6-10-11_27.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 24-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-12-6 (42-39).
A_17,222 (17,174). T_2:25.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.
