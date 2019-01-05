Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Ducks Sums

January 5, 2019 1:04 am
 
Vegas 1 2 0—3
Anaheim 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Schmidt 4 (Hunt, Nosek), 6:52. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Sprong 5 (Mahura, Henrique), 1:57 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Rowney 3 (Lindholm, Gibbons), 2:15. 4, Vegas, Nosek 5 (McNabb), 10:15. 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 11 (Stastny, Tuch), 10:46. Penalties_Holden, VGK, (interference), 1:22; Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 4:10.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (delay of game), 3:44; Henrique, ANA, (delay of game), 7:41; Kesler, ANA, major (high sticking), 8:12.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 17-17-8_42. Anaheim 6-10-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 24-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-12-6 (42-39).

A_17,222 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.

