Golden Knights-Jets Sum

Vegas 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 17 (Little), 5:45 (sh). 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 10, 16:23.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pirri 8 (McNabb, Stastny), 1:03. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 18 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 18:47. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 25 (Wheeler, Connor), 19:54.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 10-26-8_44. Winnipeg 9-7-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 6; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 26-12-4 (25 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-1-1 (44-43).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brian Murphy.

