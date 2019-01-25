Listen Live Sports

Golden State Warriors visit former President Barack Obama

January 25, 2019 5:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors spent about an hour with former President Barack Obama.

The meeting took place Thursday at Obama’s office in Washington before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.

Players and coach Steve Kerr were reluctant to talk about it.

A photo was posted on Instagram but has since been deleted.

Stephen Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from. All-Star forward Kevin Durant said it was amazing, and forward Draymond Green called it a “good private team meeting.”

The Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship with Obama at the White House in 2016.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he withdrew a White House invitation to celebrate the team’s 2017 championship after Curry and some other players said they wouldn’t go.

