Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.

Course: The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,518. Par: 73.

Purse: $6.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.3 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Charles Howell III.

Last tournament: Charles Howell III won the RSM Classic on Nov. 18.

Notes: The field of 2018 winners on the PGA Tour has 34 players, missing only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose. … Two of the last three tournaments at Kapalua have been won by eight shots. … All the major champions are at Kapalua for the first time since 2016. … Bryson DeChambeau had four victories in 2018, the most of anyone in the field. … Rory McIlroy is among nine players who are at Kapalua for the first time. … Charles Howell III won at Sea Island to end 2018 on the PGA Tour and is back at Kapalua for the first time since 2008. … Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Kapalua, is one of only three former champions in the field. The others are Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed. … Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) is the last back-to-back winner of the Tournament of Champions. … Brooks Koepka could lose the No. 1 ranking if he doesn’t finish in at least the top 10.

Next week: Sony Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

Next tournament: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 17-20

Online: www.lpgatour.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Dec. 16.

Race to Dubai leader: David Lipsky.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 17-20.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 17-19.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

