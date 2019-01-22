Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Courses: Torrey Pines GC. South Course (Yardage: Par: ); North Course (Yardage: Par:)

Purse: $7.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,278,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 (CBS).

Defending champion: Jason Day.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Adam Long won the Desert Classic.

Notes: Tiger Woods plays his first tournament of the year at Torrey Pines for the ninth time. He birdied his last hole to make the cut on the number and tied for 23rd last year. Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey, including his 2008 U.S. Open. … Phil Mickelson is skipping his hometown tournament, ending 28 consecutive years. Mickelson has not embraced the South Course since the Rees Jones redo ahead of the U.S. Open. … Justin Rose is playing, giving the field the No. 1 player in the world. The field also features four other players from the top 10 — Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau. … McIlroy, who is skipping the Middle East swing on the European Tour, is playing Torrey for the first time. … Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut in his PGA Tour debut as a pro, returns for the first time since 2015. … Jason Day won last year in a playoff that did not finish until Monday morning, with no fans on the golf course. … Schauffele, who grew up in San Diego, has not made the cut in three previous appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Next week: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

OMEGA DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Emirates GC. Yardage: 7,238. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,666.

Television: Wednesday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Li Haotong.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau is the only player from the top 10 in the field. DeChambeau also is to play next week in Saudi Arabia. … The Dubai Desert Classic was the first European Tour event in the Middle East in 1989. Now there are six events on the Arabian Peninsula. … Sergio Garcia makes his first start of 2019. The former Masters champion has five consecutive top 10s since being selected for the Ryder Cup, including a victory in Spain and a runner-up finish in the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa. … Garcia won the Dubai Desert Classic two years ago. … Tiger Woods, Mark O’Meara and Fred Couples are the only American winners of the tournament. … Woods (2006, 2008), Ernie Els (1994, 2002) and Danny Willett (2016) went on to win majors the year they won in Dubai. … Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who played in Abu Dhabi and are playing next week in Saudi Arabia, took this week off for a beach holiday in the Maldives.

Next week: Saudi International.

Online: www.europeantour.com

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Eun-Hee Ji won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Next tournament: Vic Open on Feb. 7-10.

Race to CME Globe leader: Eun-Hee Ji.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Tom Lehman won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Next tournament: Oasis Championship on Feb. 8-10.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Tom Lehman.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

