The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Goodell: NFL focusing on opportunities for minority coaches

January 30, 2019 1:16 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will keep focusing on opportunities to create a deeper pool of minority coaching candidates.

At his State of the League news conference Wednesday, Goodell lauded the NFL’s Rooney Rule, designed 20 years ago to ensure minorities get interview chances when head-coaching opportunities come available.

An Associated Press analysis of coaching staffs for the 2018 season found only four minorities in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

