Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grady returns to help Davidson beat Duquesne 65-61

January 5, 2019 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady played his first game in a month to lead Davidson with 17 points in a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Luka Brajkovic added 15 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists and KiShawn Pritchett chipped in 10 points.

The Wildcats led 41-39 at the break but fell behind early in the second half. A Grady dunk followed by a Gudmundsson 3-point play gave them a 53-51 edge with 11:27 to go and Pritchett’s jumper with just under two minutes remaining put Davidson on top for good.

Grady, who averages 19.4 ppg, was sidelined the last four games due to a knee injury. His absence was a contributing factor in the Wildcats recent losses to Temple (77-75), Wake Forrest (67-63) and No. 14 North Carolina (82-60).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sincere Carry led the Dukes (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument