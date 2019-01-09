Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grady with 17, Davidson holds on to beat George Mason 61-56

January 9, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Davidson held on late to beat George Mason 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton had nine points with four rebounds and three steals.

Gudmundsson made a 3-point play late in the first half for a 20-16 Wildcats lead and George Mason failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes as Davidson took a 23-17 lead into the break.

Grady sank two layups and a 3-pointer to open the second half, stretching Davidson’s lead to 30-19. George Mason trailed throughout the period, pulling to 48-47 with 7:31 to play and to 58-56 with 13 seconds left.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Justin Kier scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — his third straight double-double and fifth in six games — to lead the Patriots (8-8, 2-1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia