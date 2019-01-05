Listen Live Sports

Grand Canyon goes 2-0 in WAC, tops Seattle 71-57

January 5, 2019 11:02 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Trey Drechsel scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Grand Canyon won its 14th straight regular-season home game, topping Seattle 71-57 on Saturday night.

Grand Canyon opened the second half on a 27-5 run over the first 10 minutes for a 56-37 advantage.

The Lopes (9-6, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) continue to play solid defense, hounding Seattle’s leading scorers, Morgan Means and Myles Carter and limiting them to 3-for-20 shooting for eight combined points. Grand Canyon now has held its last five opponents under 30 points in the first half.

Alessandro Lever finished with 15 points for Grand Canyon, which shot 28 of 60 from the field (46.7 percent), including 7 of 18 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Off to its best start in 55 years, Seattle (12-5, 0-2) came into the game shooting 47.3 percent from the field, but against the Lopes managed just 33.9 percent. Matej Kavas finished with 16 points for the Redhawks and Delante Jones added 15.

