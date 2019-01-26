Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grayson sparks Army to a season sweep of Lafayette, 69-63

January 26, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Lonnie Grayson came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points and spark Army to a 69-63 win over Lafayette to complete a season sweep of the Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson has become a spark off the bench and now has scored in double figures in four straight games, all wins by the Black Knights (11-10, 6-2 Patriot).

Lafayette hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half and extended their four-point halftime advantage into a 48-36 lead. Grayson ignited an Army comeback by scoring at the basket and hitting a 3 and the Black Knights tied the game at 52-52 with 9:50 left and surged to a 60-52 advantage on Grayson’s layup with 4:52 left.

Alex Petrie paced Lafayette (5-14, 2-6) with 20 points and Justin Jaworski added another 15.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Army posted a 77-69 win over Lafayette at West Point and swept the series for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.