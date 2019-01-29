Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Green pinstripes: Yankees hire environmental scientist

January 29, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are going green, hiring an environmental science adviser.

The team said Tuesday that Allen Hershkowitz will focus on energy use, waste management, water conservation and food services at Yankee Stadium.

Hershkowitz has a Ph.D. in political economics, specializing in energy resources economics, from the City University of New York Graduate School. He has been a senior scientist for 26 years at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Hershkowitz is chairman and founding director of Sport and Sustainability International, a group that uses the reach of to protect the environment. He is co-founder and past president of the Green Sports Alliance, an organization founded by pro teams in the Northwest to promote sustainable communities.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News Sports News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.