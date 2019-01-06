Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Griezmann scores to give Atletico 1-1 draw at Sevilla

January 6, 2019 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored from a free kick to help Atletico Madrid draw 1-1 at Sevilla and protect its hold on second place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Atletico kept its two-point gap over third-placed Sevilla as the league approaches its midway point next weekend. The stalemate allowed both rivals to extend their unbeaten streaks, with Atletico undefeated in 15 rounds and Sevilla in nine.

But it also gives leader Barcelona the chance to increase its now two-point advantage over Atletico when it plays at Getafe later.

Wissam Ben Yedder put Sevilla ahead in the 37th minute of a first half that the hosts dominated— until Griezmann stepped up for Atletico.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

After Thomas Partey earned a foul outside the area, Griezmann curved a free kick over the defensive barrier and into the corner of the net to level in the 45th.

It was the France forward’s club-high eighth goal in the league, and his 12th in all competitions.

Griezmann also had a late chance to grab the win but was denied by goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument