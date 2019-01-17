Griffin hits winning 3-pointer for Southern Miss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Griffin had 10 points with six assists and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and Southern Mississippi defeated Charlotte 63-60 on Thursday night.

After a timeout by the Golden Eagles, Griffin worked the clock down below 10 seconds and let loose from near the top of the circle to give Southern Miss its only points of the final 2½ minutes. Charlotte’s long-distance heave as the clock wound down to zero was well off the mark.

Southern Miss led 60-54 with 2:32 remaining before Charlotte’s Jon Davis, Conference USA’s leading scorer, scored the next six points. After Davis’ jumper tied it with 1:15 to go, both teams missed once before Griffin’s big 3-pointer.

Kevin Holland led the Eagles (11-7, 3-3 C-USA) with 14 points and Leonard Harper-Baker added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Davis scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and added seven rebounds for the 49ers (4-12, 1-4). Freshman Cooper Robb added 12 points and four rebounds. Charlotte, which relies heavily on its starters, had only two bench points.

