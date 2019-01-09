Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies’ Brooks will have surgery on ruptured toe ligament

January 9, 2019 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks will have surgery on a ruptured ligament in his right big toe hurt during a loss in San Antonio.

The Grizzlies disclosed Brooks’ injury Wednesday, saying the team will update his status after surgery later this week. The announcement followed a report that Brooks will miss the rest of the season.

Brooks was hurt in his seventh game back, a 108-88 loss to the Spurs last weekend, after a sprained left knee in early November cost him 21 games.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Brooks was the only Memphis player to play in all 82 games last season as a rookie after the Grizzlies traded for the 45th pick overall by Houston.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia