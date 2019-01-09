Grizzlies’ Brooks will have surgery on ruptured toe ligament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks will have surgery on a ruptured ligament in his right big toe hurt during a loss in San Antonio.

The Grizzlies disclosed Brooks’ injury Wednesday, saying the team will update his status after surgery later this week. The announcement followed a report that Brooks will miss the rest of the season.

Brooks was hurt in his seventh game back, a 108-88 loss to the Spurs last weekend, after a sprained left knee in early November cost him 21 games.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Brooks was the only Memphis player to play in all 82 games last season as a rookie after the Grizzlies traded for the 45th pick overall by Houston.

