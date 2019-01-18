Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Celtics, Box

January 18, 2019 9:28 pm
 
MEMPHIS (116)

Temple 3-8 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 8-16 5-7 23, Gasol 1-10 2-2 4, Conley 9-18 4-4 26, Holiday 5-12 2-2 14, Casspi 5-7 0-0 12, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Noah 0-2 2-2 2, Mack 6-13 1-1 15, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-20 116.

BOSTON (122)

Tatum 0-6 2-2 2, Morris 4-12 0-0 8, Horford 8-10 0-0 18, Irving 14-21 6-9 38, Smart 7-9 0-0 20, Hayward 2-7 4-6 8, Brown 4-7 2-2 12, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 2-6 2-2 6, Rozier 3-8 1-1 10. Totals 44-86 17-22 122.

Memphis 24 38 29 25—116
Boston 35 23 38 26—122

3-Point Goals_Memphis 16-35 (Conley 4-9, Casspi 2-2, Green 2-2, Mack 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Holiday 2-5, Temple 2-7, Gasol 0-4), Boston 17-38 (Smart 6-8, Irving 4-6, Rozier 3-7, Horford 2-3, Brown 2-4, Baynes 0-1, Tatum 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Morris 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 39 (Gasol 11), Boston 52 (Baynes 12). Assists_Memphis 33 (Gasol 12), Boston 29 (Irving 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Boston 20. Technicals_Mack, Irving. A_18,624 (18,624).

