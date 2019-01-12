Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Heat, Box

January 12, 2019 7:36 pm
 
MEMPHIS (108)

Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 5-8 2-2 13, Gasol 7-14 0-0 15, Conley 7-15 5-6 22, Temple 3-6 1-2 9, Casspi 1-5 2-2 4, Green 8-11 7-8 24, Noah 2-3 0-2 4, Mack 5-13 2-3 13, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-81 21-27 108.

MIAMI (112)

McGruder 1-2 0-0 3, J.Johnson 3-5 1-2 7, Adebayo 3-6 5-7 11, Winslow 10-16 2-2 26, Richardson 4-11 5-6 14, Jones Jr. 4-10 2-4 11, Olynyk 5-7 1-1 13, Waiters 1-3 0-0 3, T.Johnson 5-9 0-0 14, Wade 4-11 1-2 10. Totals 40-80 17-24 112.

Memphis 34 27 22 25—108
Miami 30 33 28 21—112

3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-29 (Conley 3-5, Temple 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Mack 1-4, Gasol 1-5, Carter 0-1, Casspi 0-3, Holiday 0-3), Miami 15-31 (Winslow 4-4, T.Johnson 4-8, Olynyk 2-4, Waiters 1-1, McGruder 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Richardson 1-5, J.Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 38 (Green 11), Miami 38 (Adebayo 10). Assists_Memphis 18 (Conley 7), Miami 25 (Richardson 9). Total Fouls_Memphis 21, Miami 23. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

