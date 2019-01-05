Grizzlies-Spurs, Box

MEMPHIS (88)

Anderson 3-6 1-2 7, Jackson Jr. 5-8 4-5 15, M.Gasol 2-9 2-2 6, Conley 7-12 4-4 21, Temple 3-11 0-0 7, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-8 3-3 8, Noah 0-2 1-2 1, Carter 2-8 0-0 6, Brooks 6-11 0-1 15, Holiday 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 31-82 15-19 88.

SAN ANTONIO (108)

White 8-9 2-2 19, Gay 4-12 0-0 9, Aldridge 5-9 8-10 18, Forbes 2-7 2-2 7, DeRozan 3-10 6-7 12, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Bertans 1-5 1-2 4, Eubanks 0-0 2-2 2, Poeltl 5-5 1-2 11, Mills 5-6 2-3 15, Belinelli 2-6 5-5 9. Totals 36-73 29-35 108.

Memphis 25 19 22 22— 88 San Antonio 27 37 24 20—108

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Brooks 3-5, Conley 3-5, Carter 2-5, Green 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Temple 1-4, M.Gasol 0-2, Holiday 0-2), San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 3-4, White 1-1, Gay 1-2, Forbes 1-5, Bertans 1-5, Pondexter 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Belinelli 0-3). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Memphis 42 (M.Gasol 11), San Antonio 43 (DeRozan 9). Assists_Memphis 21 (M.Gasol 6), San Antonio 26 (Aldridge 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 29, San Antonio 19. Technicals_Noah, San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. A_18,354 (18,581).

