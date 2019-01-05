Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-Spurs, Box

January 5, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (88)

Anderson 3-6 1-2 7, Jackson Jr. 5-8 4-5 15, M.Gasol 2-9 2-2 6, Conley 7-12 4-4 21, Temple 3-11 0-0 7, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-8 3-3 8, Noah 0-2 1-2 1, Carter 2-8 0-0 6, Brooks 6-11 0-1 15, Holiday 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 31-82 15-19 88.

SAN ANTONIO (108)

White 8-9 2-2 19, Gay 4-12 0-0 9, Aldridge 5-9 8-10 18, Forbes 2-7 2-2 7, DeRozan 3-10 6-7 12, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Bertans 1-5 1-2 4, Eubanks 0-0 2-2 2, Poeltl 5-5 1-2 11, Mills 5-6 2-3 15, Belinelli 2-6 5-5 9. Totals 36-73 29-35 108.

Memphis 25 19 22 22— 88
San Antonio 27 37 24 20—108

3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-28 (Brooks 3-5, Conley 3-5, Carter 2-5, Green 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Temple 1-4, M.Gasol 0-2, Holiday 0-2), San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 3-4, White 1-1, Gay 1-2, Forbes 1-5, Bertans 1-5, Pondexter 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Belinelli 0-3). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Memphis 42 (M.Gasol 11), San Antonio 43 (DeRozan 9). Assists_Memphis 21 (M.Gasol 6), San Antonio 26 (Aldridge 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 29, San Antonio 19. Technicals_Noah, San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second), San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument