Gudmundsson hits 2 FTs, Davidson edges Saint Louis 54-53

January 26, 2019 4:51 pm
 
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 27 points including two free throws with five seconds to go to give Davidson a 54-53 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

The Wildcats (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) trailed 53-52 when Gudmundsson was fouled with five seconds remaining and hit both free throws to give Davidson the edge. Saint Louis’ Javon Bess missed a 3-pointer at the other end and teammate Jordan Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled as time expired. Goodwin then missed both of his free throws, leaving the Wildcats with the lead.

Gudmundsson was 9 of 12 from the field and made all six of his free throws for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton had nine points and four steals and Kellan Grady added eight points and six rebounds.

Hasahn French led the Billikens (14-6, 5-2) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Goodwin finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Bess added 10 points and six boards.

