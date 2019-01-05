Listen Live Sports

Gumm with 20 points, Austin Peay beats Morehead State 81-67

January 5, 2019 7:58 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dayton Gumm came off the bench to score 20 points on four 3-pointers and grab 10 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Morehead State 81-67 on Saturday night.

Chris Porter-Bunton added 19 points for the Governors (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jabari McGhee had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Steve Harris added 12 points and five rebounds and Terry Taylor 11 points with eight rebounds.

Porter-Bunton scored nine points in the first three minutes and the Governors led all the way after that, surging 11-7 midway on 3-pointers by Gumm and Zach Glotta to lead 32-21 and building to a 46-27 advantage at the break.

Austin Peay cruised through the second half as Morehead State failed to break into the Governors double-figure lead.

Jordan Walker led the Eagles (4-11, 0-2) with 22 points. Malek Green added 15 points and 13 boards.

